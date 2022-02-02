Washington Nationals seeking racing presidents for upcoming baseball season

You can apply, but only the best applicants will be invited to the annual tryout.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was originally published in October 2019.

If you haven't joined the "Great Resignation" of 2021 and 2022, this new parttime gig with the Washington Nationals might make you reconsider.

If you have a big personality, love presidents — but don't actually want to put in the effort and leadership it takes to serve as commander in chief — perhaps becoming a racing president for the Nationals is in your future.

As tradition, at each Washington Nationals home game, six mascot presidents — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, William Howard Taft and Calvin Coolidge — race against one another midway through the fourth inning. Some presidents are faster than others, but it's a real crowd pleaser.

Indeed, you can now apply for the gig online, but there are some caveats. You'll need to be between 5 foot 7 inches and 6 foot 6 inches tall, and you'll need to be able to run from centerfield to first base in a 50-pound costume. That's about 200 yards, so you need to be fit and OK running while barely able to see where you're going.

While you won't have the responsibilities of the actual president, there will be some expectations of you. You need to be able to work 40% of Nats games in 2022 and you're going to need to arrive at the games at least 90 minutes before they start.

In addition to upholding team values, applicants need to be at least 18 years old and hold a GED or high school diploma.