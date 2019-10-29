Greats Falls Little League cheer on the Washington Nationals

GREAT FALLS, Virginia — The World Series continues Tuesday night in Houston and all eyes will be on Minute Maid Park. Neighbors of one Washington Nationals player, plan to continue cheering on the team as they finish the fight.

In anticipation of the World Series, young Nats fans with Great Falls Little League made signs to wish their neighbor, Ryan Zimmerman, good luck. They posted the sign in a local coffee shop that they know Zimmerman frequently visits in hopes it will bring him luck.

Julie Ryan, the communications director for Great Falls Little League, said the success of the Washington Nationals has ignited a spark for more kids to become interested in baseball and softball. "It has been incredible. These kids have worked hard themselves and then to see where it can go from here... it is such an inspiration to them," Ryan said.

At the Nike Field in Great Falls, the enthusiasm for the Washington Nationals was contagious. Seventh grader Colin Buckley said watching the local players is a big reason he decided to pursue baseball at a young age.

"It is part of the reason I started to play baseball because I wanted to be like them. One year I was watching them a lot and I wanted to play so I just signed up and then I started playing baseball," Buckley said.

Great Falls Little League just wrapped up the 2019 season. Registration for next year starts November 8th. To learn more, click here.

