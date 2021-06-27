Baltimore Orioles could see its third 100 loss season in a 4-year span if things don't change quickly

The Orioles sit at 24-54 on the season with 84 games left in the 2021 MLB season.

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles just ended a 20 game road losing skid, and it has recently dropped 16 of its last 18 games. The two statistics point to what could be the team's third 100 loss season amid a four-year span that included a shortened 2020 pandemic season.

The Orioles sit at 24-54 on the season with 84 games left in the 2021 MLB season (which is 162 games).

Baltimore lost 115 games in 2018 and 108 in 2019. In 2020, a 25 - 30 win-loss record through 60 games did not look much more promising than what was seen in the previous two seasons.

The last time Baltimore won 100 games was the 1980 season. The closest since then was 1997 when the team won 98 games.

Three of the Orioles' 24 wins came in the first three games of the season. The team started off 3 - 0 overall when it swept the Boston Red Sox. After that, Baltimore went 2 - 8 and a stretch of wins has been head to find.

MAKING MOVES

Baltimore called up infielder Domingo Leyba, outfielder Ryan McKenna and infielder Urias to fill out the lineup, and optioned right-hander Konner Wade and infielder Stevie Wilkerson to Triple-A Norfolk. Joining them in Norfolk will be right-hander Mickey Jannis, who cleared waivers after he was designated for assignment on Friday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: SS Freddy Galvis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps injury after he got hurt running out a bunt single in Saturday’s game. Galvis could be out for a month or two, manager Brandon Hyde said. … Cedric Mullins had a scheduled day off but pinch-hit in the ninth inning, and 1B Trey Mancini, back this season after treatment for colon cancer, was held out for “a little breather,” Hyde said.

UP NEXT