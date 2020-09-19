Astros Verlander says he needs Tommy John surgery

The Virginia native made the announcement through his Instagram account Saturday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas — Saying "This will allow me to charge through the end of my career and be healthy as long as I want and pitch as long as I want and accomplish some of the goals that I want in my career", Houston righthander, Justin Verlander announced he's having Tommy John surgery. He made an Instagram post on Saturday. The 37 year old hasn't pitched since his debut on July 24th.

In a video, he said he "felt something in my elbow" in a simulated game this past week and then after consulting with doctors felt the surgery was needed. "I truly believe everything happens for a reason," Verlander said in the video.