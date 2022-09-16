Game of the Week: Archbishop Spalding vs Gonzaga

It was a nail-biting game for the two high schools, who have both had good starts to their seasons.

WASHINGTON — Our WUSA9 Game of the Week sent us to the heart of Washington D.C. to see the Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers beat the Gonzaga Eagles 41-21.

The Gonzaga Eagles (3-1) looked to continue their winning ways with the matchup against the Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers (2-1), but fell short this week.

The Cavaliers have won their last two games since losing its season opener to Don Bosco Prep.

Gonzaga lost on the road in 2021 to Archbishop Spalding in a game that had to be decided in overtime.

Spalding had the first drive of the game, with quarterback Malik Washington tossing to wide receiver Max Moss in the corner, bringing the score 7-0.

The Cavaliers than forced the Eagles to go three and out on their second drive, with Washington tossing to Moss again this time 11 yards for the touchdown, quieting the home crowd.

During the second, Washington passed yet again to Moss inside the 10 yard line, but a penalty moved them up to the three yards. But Gonzaga came up with a big defensive stop, forcing Spaulding to go for a field goal that did not go in. The score remained 14-0.

Spaulding scored again before the half, taking it to 21-0 right before break.

Gonzaga came back strong in the second half, finding the end zone in the third quarter and going for a touchdown, with quarterback Aidan Conrath passing to Burk Carroll.