AP sources: ACC, Notre Dame eye 2020 football membership

The ACC is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games and start Sept. 12.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, center, runs onto the field with his players before the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Orlando, Fla. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league. 

Two people involved in the ACC’s discussions about scheduling for the upcoming season told The Associated Press on Friday the ACC is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games and start Sept. 12. 

Notre Dame would play a full 10-game ACC schedule, the people said. 

But whether those games would count in the standings and the Irish would be eligible to participate in the ACC championship game - and be eligible for the conference’s guaranteed spot in the Orange Bowl - is still to be determined.

