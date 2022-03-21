Locked On Commanders | Anheuser-Busch pulls out of sponsorship; Buffalo Bills general manager upset with Washington

Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast discuss the latest on the Burgundy & Gold ahead of the NFL Draft.

WASHINGTON — Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast discuss Anheuser-Busch severing its sponsorship with the Washington Commanders ... could more sponsors follow suit?

Also on the show: The major beer and alcohol sponsor isn't the only one angry with the Commanders as Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane voices displeasure with the way the J.D. McKissic re-signing went down.

Plus: Mock Draft Monday sees Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Washington Huskies cornerback Kyler Gordon, join the squad! Could it be a reality once the NFL Draft comes around?

Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast below:

(DATE and TIME for Washington Commanders games are still TBD)

Schedule for the 2022 Season:

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders