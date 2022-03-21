Locked On Commanders | Anheuser-Busch pulls out of sponsorship; Buffalo Bills general manager upset with Washington

WASHINGTON — Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast discuss Anheuser-Busch severing its sponsorship with the Washington Commanders ... could more sponsors follow suit?
Also on the show: The major beer and alcohol sponsor isn't the only one angry with the Commanders as Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane voices displeasure with the way the J.D. McKissic re-signing went down.
Plus: Mock Draft Monday sees Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Washington Huskies cornerback Kyler Gordon, join the squad! Could it be a reality once the NFL Draft comes around?
Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast below:
(DATE and TIME for Washington Commanders games are still TBD)
Schedule for the 2022 Season:
Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
Washington Commanders at Houston Texans
Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
New York Giants at Washington Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders
Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders
