WASHINGTON — American University lost to Bucknell University on Saturday, but one of the team's seniors set an incredible stat record that no one else playing alongside or against him this season has accomplished.

As of this weekend, Sa'eed Nelson is the only active NCAA D-1 player, and the first in Patriot League history, to have 2,000 career points, 500 career rebounds and 500 career assists, according to an AU basketball team tweet.

Nelson scored his 2,000th career point in the second half of the Eagles game at Bucknell, with a little more than five minutes left in the game.

After taking the inbound pass, Nelson dribbled straight up the court, making a powerful drive at the basket and laying the ball up over his defender.

The 6'2'' guard would finish his evening against Bucknell with 28 points, one steal, one assist and eight rebounds. Nelson's 28 point game becomes the best single-game scoring performance he's had this season.

Originally from New Jersey, Nelson has played for American since the 2016-17 season. Last year, he was First Team All-Patriot League, and in his sophomore season, he was Second Team All-Patriot League.

Nelson is one of two seniors of his team, the other of whom is forward Mark Gasperini.

Nelson has played in 83 games so far over his tenure with American.

American University player sets record Kansas State's Cartier Diarra (2) and American University's Sa'eed Nelson (0) chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) American University's Sa'eed Nelson (0) gets past a group of Kansas State defenders to put up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

American University is 13-12 overall on the season. The team will next play Navy in Washington at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Currently, the Eagles sit in third place for Patriot League play, where the team's record is 9-5 for conference play.

