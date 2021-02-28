Aluma, #16 Virginia Tech pound Wake Forest 84-46

Virginia Tech shot 68% (19 of 28) from the field in the first half and led by 27 at the break.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — #16 Virginia Tech bounced back from a tough home loss in a big way.

Keve Aluma scored 23 points, Tyrece Radford had 15 and the 16th-ranked Hokies pounded Wake Forest 84-46 on Saturday.

Fresh off a 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night, Virginia Tech recorded its largest margin of victory for an Atlantic Coast Conference game. The previous record for the Hokies was a 94-65 win over Wake Forest in 2011.

“Take nothing away from Georgia Tech. I saw them play some (Saturday against Syracuse), and they were really good again. But we didn’t play very well,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said.

“To have that bounce-back in our step and be connected defensively, and we played with sense or urgency that I’ve come to expect around here from this team. It was certainly encouraging to watch.”

Aluma hit 9 of 11 from the floor, including a career-high five 3-pointers. Nahiem Alleyne added three 3s and finished with 13 points.

Virginia Tech shot 68% (19 of 28) from the field in the first half and led by 27 at the break. The Hokies (15-5, 9-4) won for the fourth time in six games and remain in third place in the ACC standings.

“I just think we definitely locked in at practice, and we just wanted to come out here and make a stand right away,” Aluma said. “We haven’t really beaten anyone super badly. They’ve all been close games, so we just wanted to try and put our foots on their necks as soon as possible.”

Jonah Antonio led the Demon Deacons (6-13, 3-13) with 12 points. Wake Forest has lost five straight games.