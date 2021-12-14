Washington Capitals launch female hockey platform

The ALL CAPS ALL HER initiative aims to provide access to hockey and elevate the game for women and girls of all ages throughout the region.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals have launched a new platform with the goal of getting D.C.-area women and girls involved in the sport of hockey.

The ALL CAPS ALL HER initiative recognizes and supports female players, coaches, referees, parents, advocates, students and leaders in the community. Events, programs and content will provide various levels of entry into hockey for women and girls of all ages, offer leadership, business development, and networking opportunities and highlight influential women and families in the community, the team said in a release.

“The Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment have always taken pride in being leaders in our community, and the ALL CAPS ALL HER platform is an innovative and important step in creating the next generation of hockey players and Caps fans,” said Capitals vice president of marketing Amanda Tischler in a statement. “Through continued and new programming for the female hockey community, we look forward to continuing to grow the game throughout the D.C. region and beyond.”

The ALL CAPS ALL HER initiative includes youth and adult hockey programming, business development and networking and coach and referee education.

For the first time, the Capitals will host an all-girls Learn to Play program presented by Thundercat Technology for girls ages 10-14, an all-female adult Learn to Skate series and an adult Learn to Play program for women 18+. With the addition of these three programs, the Capitals will offer entry-level hockey programming for women and girls of all ages.

Beginning with the 2021-22 season, the Capitals will host events and activations to elevate and educate women in business development, sports management, and leadership.

Additionally, the Capitals are offering resources and education to support and grow referee participation among women and girls.

“Hockey is a better sport and a stronger community when women are empowered to make their mark on the game, from the ice to the boardroom,” said Kim Davis, NHL senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives, and legislative affairs. “By creating intentional pathways for women and girls in hockey, the Capitals are supporting and highlighting female leaders who will help move the game forward both now and in the future."

The platform has the support of several organizations including the NHL, the NHL Players' Association, USA Hockey, MedStar Capitals Iceplex, Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association, Chesapeake Bay Hockey League, Washington Pride, DMV Women’s Hockey and Black Girl Hockey Club.

“As a female hockey player and D.C. native, it is exciting to have our organization provide more opportunities for women and girls in our area,” said Jessie Thompson, Capitals manager of youth hockey development. “The pillars we have created will have a huge impact on the growth of hockey in our market, and we are excited to execute programs that will leave a lasting impression on local girls as they learn more about themselves both as athletes and as members of our community.”

The Capitals will be hosting Women in Hockey Night on March 28 to celebrate the contributions of female hockey players, leaders and role models who help shape our game throughout the greater Washington area.