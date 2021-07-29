New Zealand All Blacks to play USA Rugby at DC's FedEx Field in October

The All Blacks are internationally renowned for their incomparable success and world-famous pre-game tradition, the haka.

WASHINGTON — New Zealand Rugby has confirmed the All Blacks will play the United States at FedEx Field outside Washington D.C. in October.

The All Blacks will meet the US Eagles on Oct. 23 to play for the new 1874 Cup. The trophy references the year of the first rugby match played in the United States, between McGill and Harvard University.

The All Blacks are internationally renowned for their incomparable success and world-famous pre-game tradition, the haka. The All Blacks have a global following that goes well beyond rugby.

“Our region is home to a robust and passionate rugby community at both amateur and professional levels. The opportunity to host the iconic New Zealand All Blacks for the first time ever in our nation’s capital alongside USA Rugby will showcase Washington, DC as a dynamic, global sports destination to the world. Together with our partners at Old Glory DC, we look forward to attracting more world-class rugby to our nation’s capital including the Rugby World Cup,” said Gregory A. O’Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC.

The All Blacks added the match as part of their autumn tour to Britain and France.

New Zealand last played the United States in 2014 when it won 74-6 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The USA Eagles (USA Rugby's team name) are coming off their first assembly since 2019 and look ahead to a busy fall with qualification for the 2023 France Rugby World Cup in focus.

The United States is bidding to host the 2027 or 2031 men’s Rugby World Cup or the 2029 women’s Rugby World Cup.

“We’ve really loved it every time we have gone there. I know the team is excited about getting to America and particularly going to Washington, DC for the first time," said All Blacks Captain Sam Cane. "It will be a historic match with a lot of meaning behind it and we hope that the rugby fans there really get behind the game. We can’t wait.”

Ticket pre-sale for the rugby community opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

General public on-sale opens at 10.00 a.m. EST on Friday, July 30th.

For tickets visit Ticketmaster.com

Full event details are available at washingtonfootball.com/rugby

ABOUT THE ALL BLACKS

With a history extending back more than a century, New Zealand's national rugby team, the All Blacks, is not only the most successful international rugby team of all time but also one of the most successful teams in world sport, with a winning Test record of more than 75 percent. The All Blacks play European opponents every year in the Steinlager Series and again at the end of the year, and play Argentina, Australia and South Africa annually in the Investec Rugby Championship. In 2015 the All Blacks became the first team to win back-to-back Rugby World Cups, following their victory in 2011, and the first team to win three RWCs, with the All Blacks winning the inaugural Tournament in 1987. In 2013 they became the first international team in the professional era to go through the season unbeaten. The team has been named the World Rugby Team of the Year a record nine times and was Laureus Team of the Year in 2016.

