Washington loses to Giants, Smith throws first TD since 2018 after Allen injury

Quarterback Kyle Allen ended his season with a dislocated ankle, putting Smith into the game.

WASHINGTON — New York Giants win against the Washington Football Team 23-20 after a stellar performance by former Burgundy and Gold running back Alfred Morris, a Kyle Allen Injury and multiple turnovers by Alex Smith.

Allen had to be carted off FedEx Field by Washington's medical staff after a leg whip tackle by a Giants defender when he was rolling out of the pocket.

The injury was in very proximity to where Smith severely injured his leg against the Houston Texans in 2018.

Turnovers were also a huge issue for Washington (2-6), who had five of them.

While he had three interceptions on the day, Smith would throw his first touchdown pass since November 11th of 2018 (728 days). A 68-yarder to Terry McLaurin.

Terry McLaurin moves into sole possession of 2nd place in franchise history with 10 touchdowns through 22-career games

Terry McLaurin went for seven reception and 115 yards in the game.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones played a well-managed game.

Jones has never lost to Washington in his two seasons in the National Football League.

Washington's next game is against the Detriot Lions next Sunday.