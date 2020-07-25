Alex Smith very close to returning to the football field

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington quarterback Alex Smith needs to pass his physical with a team doctor Monday before being cleared for football activities, according to a team spokesman.
ESPN had reported Smith was already cleared after the 36-year-old said that during an interview while filming a documentary for the network.
Smith hasn’t played since November 2018 when he broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg. He underwent multiple surgeries in the aftermath of the injury and has since worked to get back to game action.