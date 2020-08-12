Alex Smith's bloody leg worries fans, gets compared to Curt Schilling's 'bloody sock'

Smith's left leg got lots of reaction and comparison to Curt Schilling's infamous "bloody sock" from 2004 ALCS game.

PITTSBURGH — After a few quiet moments, Curt Schilling's jokes engulfed Twitter due to the blood that was seen on Alex Smith's leg during the Washington Football Team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

Fans and media were first concerned about Smith's leg. But after it was confirmed the blood was from his not surgically repaired leg, social media drew to comparing the blood-stained ankle area to what happened to former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, who iconically played in the 2004 ALCS against the New York Yankees with a bloody sock.

At this time it is not known precisely how Smith's leg got cut up, but it is common for cleats to sometimes cause bleeding if someone is nicked by them.

Here is a look at some of the humourous Tweets:

Curt Schilling is envious of Alex Smith’s bloody sock. pic.twitter.com/xJ7yKRW2Pn — Will D. (@WAD1980) December 7, 2020

what in the curt schilling is going on here https://t.co/PVwuEfghAu — Karens In Paris (@NekiasNBA) December 7, 2020

A look at Alex Smith’s leg just now 🤢 pic.twitter.com/omQqRFoDDH — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 7, 2020

I’m gonna tell my kids this was Curt Schilling. https://t.co/gag7iBZ5a9 — Cameron Blackburn (@CamBlurn) December 7, 2020

It’s like the Curt Schilling sock but blood instead of ketchup https://t.co/NGAbfN9I5S — Danny Stark (@dstark86) December 8, 2020

Who’s back of the week?



Curt Schilling pic.twitter.com/cKkbLSK2Ve — Barstool BC (@BarstoolBC) December 8, 2020

Alex Smith threw for 296 yards and a touchdown to help Washington beat the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time since 1991.

Smith has been a success story since returning to play in October for the first time since his horrific 2018 leg injury that required 17 surgeries and four stays in hospitals as part of his recovery and in an effort to help the quarterback play football again.