Adrian Peterson is enjoying his veteran role with the Redskins

Peterson has advice to offer the younger running backs and feels good about the Redskins chances in 2020.

WASHINGTON — It won’t be long before football is back. Redskins running back Adrian Peterson is entering his 14th season in the NFL. His credentials speak volumes: a seven-time Pro Bowler, an NFL MVP, a three-time NFL rushing yards leader, and the list goes on.

While Peterson is undoubtedly a star, he won’t be shining alone this season.

This offseason, the Redskins loaded up at the running back position. Peterson was already sharing the backfield with Derrius Guice, and now the duo will be welcoming JD McKissic, Peyton Barber, Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love. So, how does Peterson feel about these additions to his position?

"People ask me that all the time," Peterson said. "They say 'man the Redskins really packing that running back role aren’t they?' And I’m like 'yeah, they are.' It is what it is. You still got to lace them up and get out there and execute."

But Peterson doesn't feel threatened. Instead, he goes out of his way to help the younger running backs.

"I’m helping those guys improve," the veteran said. "I want to see those guys prosper. I want to see those guys take their game to the max."

When Peterson was first starting out in the league, he looked up to LaDainian Tomlinson, and now takes it upon himself to pass along the advice LT once gave him.

“The one thing he told me was continue to put in the work," Peterson said. "You can always be respectful to your peers, but in order to be the best, you have to think and put the work in to be the best. That’s something that I continue to share with young guys when I meet them. It feels good to kind of, you know, flip positions, and be that guy that’s delivering that message to a lot of young guys now."

He's delivering a positive message that’s already permeating into the 2020 season.

“We have so much talent, offensively, defensively, guys that were brought in during the offseason and free agency," Peterson said. "I feel like we have what it takes to be that team that takes it all the way."