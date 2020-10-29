Former Terps pitcher Adam Kolarek becomes a World Series champion

Kolarek, who pitched for the University of Maryland's baseball team from 2008-12, is the fourth ever Terps player to win the World Series.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Adam Kolarek is now a World Series champion and even had to throw against a fellow Maryland Terrapin baseball alumnus during the Fall Classic to capture the title.

The 31-year-old has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers since the 2019 season. Before that, he played for the Tampa Bay Rays, who the Dodgers faced in the World Series.

Kolarek, who pitched for the University of Maryland's baseball team from 2008-12, is the fourth ever Terps player to win the World Series, according to the University of Maryland Athletic Department in a story about its former baseball player.

The left-handed reliever from Virginia struck out former Maryland baseball player Brandon Lowe in Game Four of the World Series, blowing a fastball by him on an 0-2 count to make it two outs in the eighth inning.

Kolarek is a Baltimore native and his father Frank played for Maryland in the 70s before playing for the Oakland Athletics.

Kolarek and Lowe became the first Terps baseball players to compete in the World Series since Ron Swoboda played for the Miracle Mets in 1969.

According to Baseball-Reference.com, Kolarek won three games for the Dodgers during the 2020 season, and also pitched a combined 19 inning this season for Los Angeles.