x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Sports

ACC to allow transfers within conference to play immediately

The move is the latest across college sports to loosen restrictions on transferring athletes so they can switch schools and play right away.
Credit: AP
North Carolina guard Kerwin Walton (24) drives to the basket as Virginia Tech guard Hunter Cattoor (0) defends as Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts (25) and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) block out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has eliminated its rule requiring athletes to sit out a season if they transfer within the league. 

The move is the latest across college sports to loosen restrictions on transferring athletes so they can switch schools and play right away. 

The NCAA is moving toward making the so-called one-time exception available for all athletes. 

Currently, athletes in high-profile Division I sports such as football and basketball must sit out a season when they transfer to another DI school. 

The NCAA was expected to vote on transfer rule legislation in January — and it was expected to pass — but a U.S. Department of Justice inquiry delayed that vote.

Related Articles