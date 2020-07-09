Game Day Guru: A look back at the first televised football game

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the first game on TV was October 22, 1939.

WASHINGTON — Football is a great game, and us sports junkies at WUSA9 are always down to learn more about the game. From covering the Washington Football Team to Terps games in College Park, Maryland, we want to always know more!

Did you know the first televised pro football game was more than 80 years ago?

The Brooklyn Football Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-14.

And 500 lucky New Yorkers saw it all happen on television.

