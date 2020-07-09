Game Day Guru: A look back at the Dolphins 1972 perfect season

According to the Pro Football Hall of fame, the Dolphins completed the perfect season by beating the Washington football team 14-7 in Super Bowl Seven.

WASHINGTON — Football is a great sport, and us sports junkies at WUSA9 are always down to learn more about the game. Whether it's covering the Washington Football Team to Terps games in College Park, we want to always know more!

Did you know the 1972 Dolphins are the only NFL team to have a perfect season?

The 1934 and 1942 Chicago Bears, along with the 2007 Patriots had undefeated regular seasons, but lost in the postseason.

