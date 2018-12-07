WASHINGTON -- At 95 years old, Ed Bearss, a World War II veteran and famous public historian, threw out the first pitch at MLB's All-Star Game at Nationals Park on Friday.

And this isn't his first ballgame.

Bearss, who now lives in Arlington, Va., attended the very first All-Star Game back in 1933 at Chicago's Comiskey Park when he was only 10 years old.

Now 85 years later, Bearss came back to the game and traded in his seat in the stands for the pitcher's mound.

Play ball! ⚾️



World War II @USMC veteran and military historian Ed Bearss threw the ceremonial first pitch at the @MLB #ArmedServicesClassic at @Nationals Park. #AllStarWeek pic.twitter.com/rkL5XR28CX — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) July 13, 2018

Bearss also comes from a long history of service in the U.S. Marine Corps, including his uncle who fought in France during WWI and received the Medal of Honor.

He is also well known for being on the PBS series "The Civil War" as well as his career as a historian with the National Park Service where he continues to lead tours of battlefields.

This was the first time that the Washington Nationals will have hosted the All-Star Game.

