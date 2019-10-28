WASHINGTON — It was hard to miss June Smith walking into Nationals Park on Sunday.

Along with her radiant smile, she was wearing a fluffy Baby Shark hat.

"People come up to me and say, 'That’s the cutest hat. I love the hat,'" Smith said. "A lady wanted a selfie with me coming up the escalator."

It doesn't hurt that she's a sweet 77-year-old lady.

"I’m an old biddy," Smith laughed.

Smith was born in North Carolina, but has lived in the District for more than 50 years.From a young age, she's cheered on the Redskins.

Then, the Nationals stole her heart when they moved to D.C.

"I haven’t missed any of the playoffs, and I’ve loved them since 2005," Smith said. "I used to go to the Senators games, and I didn’t realize how much I missed baseball until this team came."

It's a love that runs as deep as the love she has for her job as a flight attendant.

Over the years, she's chartered nine different sports teams, the Redskins included.But still on her bucket list is flying with the Nationals.

Smith was glad she was on land to see her Nats make the Series.

"When I was here when they won the [National League] Championship, it was one of the most memorable moments of my life," Smith said.

She said the Nationals are special, because so many of them play for the love of the game.

Parra caught her eye this season with the "baby shark" craze.

She wasn't afraid to break out in song, when prompted, caught up in the thrill of it all.

Hey Nats, any way she could hop on a flight with you soon?

