Before the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the entire world, today would have normally been the first day of Masters week with golfers teeing it up in practice rounds with thousands of spectators watching and taking pictures.

But in March, the Augusta National Golf Club announced that the 2020 Masters would be postponed due to the threat of COVID-19. But on this Monday, we have a target date for when the Masters will be played.

Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley released a statement saying November 9-15 are the "intended dates" for the 2020 Masters.

Changes for other major tournaments are announced

This comes on the day when the altered golf calendar for 2020 came in focus.

The PGA of America announced its major championship will be moved to early August with the first round set for August 6 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The August date for this tournament is a return to its traditional date on the PGA calendar until 2019 when it was moved to May.in what was a sweeping change to the schedule for golf's major championships.

The 2021 PGA Championship is set for May 17-23 at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island

U.S. Open will be played, The Open Championship will not

The U.S. Open is set for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

The R&A announced that the 149th Open Championship, which was set for July, will not be played this year because of the spread of the coronavirus. It will be played next year and stay at Royal St. George's.

This marks the first time The Open has been cancelled since the 1940-45 tournaments were not played because of World War II.

By keeping the 149th edition of the tournament at Royal St. George's, the R&A can keep the 150th Open at St Andrews in Scotland in July of 2022.