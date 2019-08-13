WASHINGTON — Free of public charge, I'm going to give everyone a one-word acronym to help their lives. This word is the be-all, end-all for every social-media post you wish you could go back in time and delete -- or at least not hit "SEND" and detonate your life and career.

Halt. H.A.L.T.

If you are Hungry, Angry, Lonely or Tired, log off Twitter, Facebook and Instagram immediately. If you are all four, turn off your computer and have someone hide your phone where you can't find it.. H.A.L.T. will keep you from getting fired, investigated, divorced, broken up with, or, in the case of Barstool Sports' Dave "El Presidente" Portnoy, it might keep you from breaking federal labor law and being sued.

Portnoy is the guy who founded the crass, foul and misogynistic digital wasteland that masquerades as a legit sports web site. Tuesday, he threatened his employees with termination if they so even communicated with a person about unionizing, which is not only not smart but actually illegal.

This is the same company, by the way, that makes staffers sign contracts affirming they will not object to offensive speech, including speech that “openly and explicitly relates to sex, as well as race, sexual orientation, gender, national origin, religion, disability and age.”

No, Kellyann Conway did not write the language in that contract.

Bottom line, I sent Portnoy a Tweet back about using H.A.L.T. It helped me after I got suspended for once sophomorically trying to prove a point about bad journalism.

Dave is still on social media as we speak. Wish him luck at his next job.

