WASHINGTON — Last night at Nationals Park, Bryce Harper was loudly booed and jeered in his return to Washington for the first time as a Philadelphia Philly. He was basically treated as if he had stole a Wounded Warrior’s handicapped parking space and refused to give it back.

There were Benedict Arnold jerseys and the word “traitor” splashed all over the stadium. It was a communal gathering of scorned lovers who just couldn’t deal with their former MVP and Rookie of the Year – really, the swaggering identity of the franchise the past five years – going to a National League East rival for $330 million.

Hours earlier Tuesday, Wizards fans openly celebrated the firing of team president and general manager Ernie Grunfeld after 16 seasons.

“It kind of feels like we won a title,” Ari Neugeboren, a 20-year-old college student from Bethesda, told the Washington Post.

Even the team got in on the “Ernie’s Fired” act, actually reaching out to former and prospective season ticket-holders who had been solicited before.

“According to our system,” one of the team’s salesman wrote to a fan, “the last time you spoke to a rep here you said that you would only be interested in some sort of ticket package once Ernie Grunfeld was let go. I am not sure if you saw the news, but he was let go earlier this afternoon. I wanted to reach out and see if you had any interest in some of our ticket options?”

Congratulations, DC. We’ve become a bona fide, bitter East Coast sports town. Once an apathetic front-runner that only cared when our teams won big, we’ve proved once and for all we’re just as surly, snarky and unfeeling as New York, Boston, Philly and all miserable points in between.

We’re Baltimore in training. Or something.

Gone is the civility and perspective. Even the ability to appreciate the memories.

See, Harper gave us so many heirlooms with his Ruthian swing. And Grunfeld, for all his first-round draft flops besides John Wall and Bradley Beal, put together eight playoff teams and was just a game away from seeing his team go to the Eastern Conference finals less than two years. Gilbert Arenas, Antawn Jamison and Caron Butler spun the District on their fingertips for a few seasons. Wall and Beal and players around them have won three playoff series together. Grunfeld’s teams made basketball matter in Washington more than at any time since Wes Unseld stopped playing.

And yet, this is how they were respectively treated Tuesday.

Being a high profile player or executive in professional sports carries with it the expectation of criticism, ugly diatribes on social media and beyond that anyone in that line of work needs to develop thick skin to combat.

But when my former colleague Clinton Yates acted as if he won PowerBall on the Around the Horn set Tuesday when learning about Grunfeld’s firing, well…I just hope no one pumps their fist and shows that much jubilation when a high-profile ESPN employee loses their job.

Look, not a lot of sympathy will be had for Grunfeld, whose run as team president and general manager never amounted to a single conference finals. The three NBA executives with longer tenure than him – Pat Riley in Miami, Danny Ainge in Boston and R.C. Buford in San Antonio – have all won at least one championship during their respective tenures.

As much as I’ve defended Grunfeld as doing what the late owner Abe Pollin wanted between 2003 and 2009, and doing what Ted Leonsis wanted between 2010 and Tuesday, he had a remarkably bad free agent summer in 2016. He misjudged Kevin Durant’s intentions (the Suitland, Md., product never took a meeting with the Wizards before signing with Golden State). He gave Frenchman Ian Mahinmi a four-year, $64 million deal, an absurd amount for a journeyman post player. He also gave max contracts to the team three best players – Wall, Beal and Otto Porter. But it crippled his flexibility and ability to improve the roster the next two seasons.

Wall missing much of the last two seasons to injury also hurt. Bottom line, after LeBron James signed with the Lakers last summer and left the East, where he had taken either Cleveland or Miami to eight straight Finals, there was no reason for any recent playoff team in the East to not be in Finals mix anymore.

Still, there were nights when the arena on F Street percolated with noise and euphoria in many Aprils and Mays. And that didn’t happen before he came.

As for Harper, I partially get the derision. Hometown hero signs with rival for more money, snubs the franchise that raised him into a future Hall of Famer. Trolls fans on social media before finally saying goodbye nicely in an Instagram post Tuesday. (That’s not the truth about how it all went down, by the way. The truth is, the Lerner family offered him $300 million for 10 years before last season ended, though almost a third of it was deferred money. Scott Boras, Harper’s agent, did not get back to the Nationals for two months. By that time, unclear of Harper’s intentions, they decided to move on.)

Harper didn’t need the royal carpet treatment Tuesday in an 8-2 Phillies win in which he went 3 for 5 with a two-run home run. But he also didn’t need to be serenaded with ugliness. Injuries, antics and all, he’s still a once-in-a-generation player who gave Washington seven, pulsating, jaw-dropping year. Rookie of the Year, MVP, Home Run Derby champ, a collective awe each time he swung mightily at a 2-2 fastball.

And still, we couldn’t appreciate what he meant to us. We had to play the jilted one.

Even Mayor Muriel Bowser took her turn at the plate, whiffing by posting a Harper-as-Benedict Arnold image before criticism came and she took it down.

You know, as ugly as things get at the end of any relationship, there’s a phrase used to ensure the parties breaking up don’t do or say things they will regret later. It’s called, “Detaching With Love.”

We don’t detach with love any more in DC. We just attach our contempt and insecurities about either being left or not treated well enough during our time together. We’re Philly light now. We’re all growed up as a sports town. We denigrate more than we celebrate.

Great. Beautiful. Just swell.