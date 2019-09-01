WASHINGTON —

Z-Burger is offering a free burger meal Thursday to furloughed workers who have been impacted by the Government shutdown.

The popular burger chain will be providing a free burger, fries and drink to workers who show their valid Government ID.

The offer is only good at the Z-Burger in Tenleytown between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 10.

"We gave out free burgers the past two weeks and now due to people missing their paychecks I have decided to give the furloughed workers an entire meal to help them get through these tough times,” said Z-Burger Owner Peter Tabibian in a press release.

This isn’t the first time Z-Burger decided to lend a helping hand to furloughed workers, in 2013, Tabibian said he “gave out so much free food that it almost put [him] out of business.

Tabibian said Z-Burger plans to do something every week to help workers while the shutdown continues.

Z-Burger also gave out free burgers to federal workers affected by the Government shutdown in 2018.