QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday: Becoming Partly sunny and almost hot, mainly PM T-storms. High: 87

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A shower early. Low: 74.

Monday: Becoming partly sunny and humid with mainly PM T-storms. High: 88.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday starts quiet with patchy fog, but there is a Yellow Weather Alert for the afternoon. As a front stalls near the area and tropical moisture returns, we'll track numerous showers and storms again Sunday. It won't be a washout -- but you'll want to stay flexible with plans. In addition to the heavy rain and flood threat, a few storms could be strong or severe with damaging winds. Critical timing for most storms are between 2 PM and 8 PM.

Sunday PM and Monday PM are Yellow Weather Alert days. The best chance of showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours, during peak daytime heating. Expect some thin spots in the clouds and some sunshine around late morning to early afternoon each day, with more cloud cover in the overnights and early mornings.

Also happening Sunday night - the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower!

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny and almost hot, mainly PM T-Storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A shower early. Lows: 68 - 75.

Monday: Becoming partly sunny and almost hot, mainly PM T-Storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

EXTENDED FORECAST - NEXT WEEK OUTLOOK

We remain unsettled as we begin next week with more scattered showers and storms. Some storms may produce locally heavy rain. The shower/storm chances decrease mid-week and it turns hotter.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few lingering PM showers & T-Storms. Highs: 85 - 90.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Low 90s.

