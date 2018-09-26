CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Twenty women staged a silent protest Tuesday, according to The Calvert Recorder. This comes after the commissioners' president, Evan Slaughenhoupt, tweeted about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

On September 18 Slaughenhoupt tweeted, “I assaulted a young lady; 1st to 4th-grade birthday gauntlet in school. Childhood friend of my affection had a birthday had to run the aisles. As did others, I smacked her on her buttocks. I feel so disqualified for any position today. NOT! Get over it people. Confirm Kavanaugh.”

In protest of his statements, women sat quietly and somberly during the meeting, The Calvert County Recorder reported.

“We don't protest Mr. Slaughenhoupt's support of Kavanaugh, but his flippant attitude about violence against women. Mr. Slaughenhoupt drew a false equivalency between childhood games and alleged attempted rape — implying that such incidents are acceptable childish behavior,” Helen Mary Ball said during the public comment period, the Calvert County Recorder reported.

Commissioner Pat Nutter said Slaughenhoupt's views do not represent the board, according to The Calvert County Recorder.

Three women, Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, have come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh.

Ford alleged that Kavanaugh held her down and tried to remove her clothes while they were both in high school. Ramirez alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while they were freshmen at Yale University. Julie Swetnick, a client of attorney Michael Avenatti, alleged in a signed statement released that Kavanaugh would drink to excess and "engage in abusive behavior" toward teenage girls while he was in high school.

Kavanaugh vehemently has denied their allegations.

