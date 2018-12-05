A woman is dead after a house fire in Beltsville early Saturday morning, Prince George's County Fire and Rescue said.

It happened in the 11400 block of Howard Court around 3:30 a.m. after neighbors called 911.

330 am - working house fire 11400 block of Howard Court in Beltsville - 2-story single family home. Units checked on scene reporting fire showing. PIO en route to scene. #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) May 12, 2018

When firefighters got to the scene, heavy fire and smoke was coming from the two-story farmhouse.

Once crews got the fire under control, they found the victim inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. It's unknown if there were working smoke detectors inside the home. They said children living inside the home were staying with other family members last night when the fire started.

Damage is estimated at $200K.

Authorities said this is the ninth residential fatality this year.

