NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police said a woman died after she fell out of the front door of a moving party bus early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya told 13News Now it happened shortly after 1 a.m. when a 1998 Ford Cutaway party bus was entering the Interstate 264 eastbound ramp from Waterside Drive. Kisha Latrice Marrow-Lott of Norfolk lost her footing. She fell through the bus's front, side door onto the roadway and died.

Friends and neighbors told 13News Now the bus was filled with people as part of a bachelorette party. The celebration was for a woman who was getting married on Sunday.

The bus driver, Michael Wheeler, was not charged.

