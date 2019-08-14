Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Washington neighborhood is a 'walker's paradise,' is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,925.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $4,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Listed at $4,105/month, this 775-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 816 Potomac Ave. SE.

Expect to find a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. The building features concierge service. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 1160 First St. NE. It's listed for $4,140/month for its 1,317 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a roof deck, a swimming pool and concierge service. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring, laundry and granite countertops in the residence. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Here's a 1,115-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1339 E St. SE that's going for $4,148/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and laundry. The building boasts garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Listed at $4,175/month, this 952-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1212 Fourth St. SE.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and oversized closets. Good news for pet owners: Cats and dogs are allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.