WASHINGTON — Federal workers, unpaid during the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history, are clamoring for back pay that’s due to hit their bank accounts sometime this week.

380,000 furloughed federal employees went back to work on Monday, joining 420,000 essential federal employees who were forced to work without pay during the 35-day shutdown.

Here’s a breakdown of lingering loose ends now that the government is open again:

When will federal workers receive back pay?

Federal agencies and payroll departments are just getting up to speed, some publishing their own guidance to employees about what happens now that the government is open again. During the impasse between President Trump and Congress over border security, federal workers received two $0.00 paychecks.

The Federal Aviation Administration sent a memo to air traffic controllers who worked during the shutdown. They will receive money they’re owed in three deposits this week starting Wednesday.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development posted a memo to employees on its website, saying workers owed back pay would receive two deposits no later than Thursday.

In an interview on CBS Face the Nation, Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvany said “we hope that by the end of this week all of the back pay will be made up and, of course, the next payroll will go out on time."

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association is expecting federal employees to be paid in a lump sum. “They will be paid and paid as quickly as possible,” said organization president Ken Thomas.

If you’re a federal employee, check with your own agency’s personnel office.

What does this mean for the economy?

Federal employees dipped into savings, lined up for free food and took out emergency loans during the 35-day shutdown and only now do we know what that meant to the economy.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office now says that the government shutdown cost the economy $18 billion “in federal discretionary spending for compensation and purchases of goods and services and suspended some federal services.”

Essentially, the shutdown cost the country, big time.

The CBO underscored that it was not just a stop in spending by furloughed federal workers that impacted the economy, but delays in federal spending had a trickle-down effect on private-sector businesses.

"Some of those private-sector entities will never recoup that lost income,” said the new report.

What happens next?

The shutdown-ending bill signed by President Trump on Friday keeps the government open until February 15. On Sunday, Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvany said that the President is prepared to shut down the government again if Congress does not agree to fund wall at the southern border.

If another shutdown happens, the Congressional Budget Office says the drop-off in consumer spending will impact those in need the most, impacting federal benefit programs for food (such as SNAP) and for housing.

“Although CBO did not observe a significant drop-off in grants, subsidies, or other payments made to individuals during the five-week shutdown, a longer shutdown would probably have disrupted those payments,” said the report.