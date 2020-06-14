What do we know about Rayshard Brooks?

Who is the man gunned down by an Atlanta Police officer at a Wendy's restaurant on Friday night?

ATLANTA — Rayshard Brooks was a married father of four children -- three girls of his own, ages 8, 2 and 1, and to a 13-year-old stepson.

According to his attorney, L. Chris Stewart, on Friday, Brooks had celebrated his oldest daughter's 8th birthday.

"A man that, earlier that day, was celebrating his daughter's 8th birthday at the arcade," Stewart said. "He has little girls who are 8, 2, and 1 -- and a stepson, 13; who we sat with today, and watched them play and laugh and be oblivious to the fact that their dad was murdered."

Family members said he was loved.

"He had family -- he had family," his cousin said on Saturday. "Brothers and sisters and big cousins, he got family."

Friday night, the 27-year-old went to get a snack at a Wendy's restaurant on University Ave., just off of I-75/85 in Atlanta.

"That boy wasn't out there breakin' any crimes, he just went to get a bite to eat and fell asleep," his cousin said.

While at that drive-thru, two Atlanta Police officers stopped him for what they said was a DUI, and events escalated from there.