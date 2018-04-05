NEW ORLEANS – A Carnival cruise out of New Orleans is dealing with some flooding issues on board.

The Carnival Dream, which left New Orleans earlier this week and is in Cozumel, Mexico, according to a log, apparently had a water line break onboard.

Several passengers posted images of flooded halls, with some people saying that up to 50 staterooms have taken on water.

Story continues under video

Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts said his parents are on the ship but that they are fine and plan to stay on board. Roberts said Carnival was making arrangements at some ports to accommodate passengers who want to leave before the ship is scheduled to return.

Most of the ship is not affected, so those people are expected to stay on board.

John Heald, a brand ambassador for Carnival, posted on his Facebook page that “On Thursday, May 3 at about 6 p.m., there was a water line break on Carnival Dream that impacted guests in approximately 50 staterooms.”

He posted a video Friday that showed a hallway of the ship apparently much drier than the day before. He credited the crew for quick work in handling the situation.

Heald said that passengers who were affected would receive a total refund, a 50 percent credit on a future cruise and the option to disembark immediately if they wish to return home.

The ship is due back in New Orleans this weekend. Heald’s post says that the incident is not expected to affect the next scheduled cruise.

© 2018 WWL