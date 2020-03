KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For Tennessee basketball player Santiago Vescovi, Saturday's game against Florida became about more than just basketball - it was a family reunion of sorts.

Vescovi's family traveled from Montevideo to Knoxville to see him play for the first time, and surprised him at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee Basketball's Twitter account, @Vol_Hoops, captured the sweet reunion:

The Vols are currently leading the Gators in the first quarter.