Officials will give an update at noon Wednesday regarding the search for two missing firefighters from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and his friend, a firefighter from Fairfax, Va.

Both men never returned from a fishing trip near Port Canaveral on Friday.

This update comes during a 'critical day' on the water according to U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun. Volunteer boats and crews shifted their focus Wednesday northward towards Brunswick and Savannah.

Though JFRD and the Coast Guard remain hopeful for the return of the firefighters Vlaun said on Tuesday that the passing hours are becoming more crucial.

On Monday, a tackle bag belonging to McCluney was found 50 miles east of St. Augustine and was a huge turning point in the investigation. But U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun Vlaun said, as times goes by, the need for fresh clues increases.

Volunteers with boats wishing to head out tomorrow in the Brunswick-Savannah area must call Chief Barrow tonight at 904-813-5315. Volunteers without boats can call 904-763-9747.

