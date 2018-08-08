(WUSA9) -- The Capital City Go-Go announced Tuesday Pops Mensah-Bonsu as general manager and Jarell Christian as head coach in the team's first year.

The Go-Go are the new NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards. Something that many Wizards fans have been begging for years now.

A special welcome to the team's first general manager, @Pops! pic.twitter.com/FW5QbYHir6 — Capital City Go-Go (@CapitalCityGoGo) August 7, 2018

For Pops Mensah-Bonsu, this will be a long awaited homecoming to the district after spending four years at George Washington University, and leading the team to two NCAA Tournament appearances as a player.

After going undrafted in 2006, Mensah-Bonsu played four seasons in the NBA with Dallas, San Antonio, Toronto, Houston and New Orleans. He also spent time in the G League, formerly known as the D League, and played overseas before he retiring in 2015.

"I think my experience is what's going to help me help these players," Mensah-Bonsu said.

The GW alum spent the last two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs as a pro personnel scout learning under coaching legend Gregg Popovich.

The first head coach in franchise history, Jarell Christian! pic.twitter.com/WYyydg8Tas — Capital City Go-Go (@CapitalCityGoGo) August 7, 2018

While Jarell Christian doesn't have home ties to the nation's capital, he does however have ties to the Wizards head coach, Scott Brooks. Christian looks to head the Go-Go after working for four seasons as an assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Blue, the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

When Christian first joined Oklahoma City, Scott Brooks was still the head coach of the Thunder and helped establish much of Christian's core basketball philosophy.

"He and I developed a bond/relationship that withstood the test of time," said the new head coach of the Go-Go. "To this day we still talk often."

Christian played four years at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia. After graduating he held multiple assistant coaching positions at Emory & Henry, Tusculum, and Randolph Macon College before joining Scott Brooks in Oklahoma City.

The Go-Go will be a great chance for the Washington to poach local talent from the DMV basketball hotbed. Thankfully, management sees the opportunities the Go-Go can provide to the organization.

"We're looking for some local guys. Definitely want some local guys on this team and definitely want them to come out and represent this team to the best of the ability," Mensah-Bonsu said.

The team has yet to release the tryout dates but the newly appointed head coach is already outlining what he wants to see from the local prospects.

"Things we're looking for is guys with high IQs,"Christian said. "Guys that are athletic and can defend and guys that can get up and down the court and run. Those things are (a) rarity these days,"

The Capital City Go-Go are set to play their 24 home games this season at their newly built complex in Southeast Washington upon completion. The facility will also serve as the home for the Washington Mystics and include the MedStar Wizards Performance Center, where the Wizards will practice.

