The number of crime incidents in Washington saw an overall increase for the week of July 23-29, after a previous decline, according to data from CrimeoMeter, which collects data from police agencies and validated sources. Incidents rose to 758 in the latest seven-day period of available police reports, up from 647 the week before.

The specific offenses that increased the most were auto burglary and theft. Auto burglary rose to 244 incidents, from 180 the previous week. Theft went from 305 to 332.

In somewhat smaller categories, there was also a considerable percentage increase in burglary, from 17 incidents per week to 28, and in auto theft, from 47 to 57 incidents.

There was one reported arson; the previous week there were no reports of arson. There were also 36 incidents of assault, up from 29 the week before.

Among the few types of offenses that saw a downturn, homicides went from eight to two, and robbery fell from 61 to 56.

As far as where crime is concentrated in the city, Anacostia, Capitol Hill and Downtown had the most reported incidents. Anacostia and Capitol Hill were at the top of the list the previous week as well.

Capitol Hill saw the largest increase. Crime reports in Downtown also rose, after declining the week before, and incidents in Stadium-Armory are up considerably as well.

Regarding day and time factors, Monday, Wednesday and Saturday had the most crime incidents. The largest increase from the previous week occurred on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Comparing times of day, late afternoon, evening and late night saw the most crime last week.

To report a crime in progress or life-threatening emergency, call 911. To report a non-urgent crime or complaint, contact your local police department.

This story was created automatically using local crime data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about our data sources and local crime methodology.