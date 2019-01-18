WASHINGTON, D.C., USA —

Authorities are still searching for two suspects who assaulted a woman and tried to steal her car in Northwest, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspects, asking the public to help identify them.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, police said two suspects came up to a woman, assaulted her and tried to steal her car in the 1400 block of Euclid Street.

Officials said one suspect assaulted the woman while the other went inside her car. Then, the suspect who assaulted the woman also got inside the car.

After they were unable to steal the car, police said the suspects stole items from the woman’s car and fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify the suspects should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.