ROANOKE, Va. — The man accused of abducting three children overnight, which triggered an Amber Alert, is in police custody. All three kids are still missing.

The Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert overnight for three missing children believed to be "in extreme danger."

The agency, on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department, issued the alert for a child abduction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21 at 3:30 p.m.

The children were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia.

Cameron Allison is 6 years old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Emma Allison is 6 years old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Colin Allison is 21 months old with blonde hair and brown eyes.

The children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison. He was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and the 2006 Cadillac involved in the alleged abduction was recovered.

Authorities said he might have been accompanied by his wife Ruby Marie Allison. She is still being sought by the authorities and is believed to be driving a 1999 maroon Chevrolet Suburban with Virginia tags VVU-3796.

She is about 5'3" with brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.

Virginia State Police

If you see them, please contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798, 540-777-8799 or the Virginia State Police.

