WASHINGTON — Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam medical school yearbook personal page shows a man in blackface next to another person in a Ku Klux Klan robe, WUSA9 has confirmed.

The page, labeled Ralph Shearer Northam, is from a 1984 yearbook from Eastern Virginia Medical School. It shows other photos of Northam and personal information about the future governor.

The page lists the following information under the questionable picture:

Alma Mater: Virginia Military Institute

Interest: Pediatrics

Quote: There are more old drunks than old doctors in this world so I think I’ll have another beer.

Northam, a pediatric neurologist who graduated from the Norfolk medical school in 1984, has been the governor of Virginia since 2018.

He has not yet responded to inquires from WUSA9.

The Republican Party of Virginia released the following statement:

“Racism has no place in Virginia,” said RPV Chairman Jack Wilson. “These pictures are wholly inappropriate. If Governor Northam appeared in blackface or dressed in a KKK robe, he should resign immediately.”