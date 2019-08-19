NEW ORLEANS — Home security video shows a dark colored pickup truck, speeding down the 6900 block of General Haig Street in Lakeview.

At some point the truck hits a dip in the road and goes airborne.

The driver lost control, hit three parked vehicles and jumped a curb. The truck then hit the front steps of a home.

Beth Vargas and her family were eating dinner in the front room of their home across the street from where the truck ended up.

"We actually thought that our cars were hit," Vargas said. "But, when we came out we saw he had hit several of the neighbors cars. It was upsetting to everyone here."

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The driver appeared to be going about 50 to 60 miles per hour down a street full of bumps and potholes..

Anti-crime advocate Gino Ascani lives on the block.

He said he was shocked when he looked at the video captured by his cameras.

"Luckily he had hit enough stuff and slowed down to where he didn't go in the house because there was a 2-year-old child sleeping on the other side of the wall where he ended up," Ascani said.

Neighbors say it's a miracle the driver didn't kill himself or someone else.

"Our neighbors are usually out at night with their children," Vargas said. "They have a lot of children on this block. They play outside all night."

The NOPD did not release the name of the driver, but confirmed he is a 23-year-old man.

He was not injured in the crash.

Police cited the driver for careless operation of a vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.