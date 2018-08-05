MADISON, Ohio -- Just days after a tragic car accident last week, a mother and her daughters were reunited with their missing dog.

The reunion was captured on camera by Vanessa Petrosky with Remi's Pet Recovery. Petrosky helped to to find and capture the dog, Max, to reunite him with his family.

Petrosky learned on Facebook that the family's dog was missing following a fatal car crash in Ashtabula County on May 3.

Sam Hedjuk, 33, of Madison, was killed in the crash along state Route 84 in Harpersfield Township in a head on crash. His wife, Courtney Hedjuk, 33, suffered broken bones and internal bleeding, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The couple's dog went missing in the crash, but was found days later by Petrosky, who operates a recovery group that helps to capture missing pets and reunite them with their families.

"I needed to get this dog for this family whose lives were just turned upside down," Petrosky said. "Two girls lost their father, their mom is still in the hospital and now their dog is gone."

On Monday, Petrosky recorded the reunion on her cell phone when she returned Max to the couple's two daughters. See the reunion in the video player above.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.

