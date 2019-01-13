WASHINGTON —

A 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were shot to death early Sunday morning in Southwest, D.C., The Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said they responded to the Unit block of Forrester Street around 1:16 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 20 year-old Zyair Bradley, of Southwest, D.C., and 23 year-old Alexis Washington, of Northeast, D.C. inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene and transported Bradley and Washington to the hospital, each with life-threatening injuries. Later, both were pronounced dead.

Police are currently offering a reward of $25,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099 or text an anonymous tip to 50411.