ROCKPORT, Texas (Kiii News) — Vice President Mike Pence returned to the Coastal Bend Wednesday morning for the first time since his visit in 2017 during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

It was almost a year ago when the storm made landfall in the Coastal Bend, devastating many coastal communities.

Air Force 2 arrived just before 11 a.m. at the Corpus Christi International Airport where citizens waited to shake the vice president's hand and take photos. He was accompanied by state and local leaders like Governor Greg Abbott, Congressman Michael Cloud and Mayor Joe McComb.

From there, Pence and his motorcade their way to Rockport, Texas, where he revisited the First Baptist Church. He made a stop there last year following the storm to see firsthand the devastating effects of Harvey.

Returning to the First Baptist Church in Rockport, TX today nearly one year after the church was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Inspiring story by the community to rebuild. Will be joined by @GovAbbott and @FEMA to be briefed on overall recovery of the area. pic.twitter.com/ntvM7CKAtM — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 22, 2018

Once there, Pence meet with FEMA employees, disaster relief volunteers and members of the community. He offered formal remarks before departing for Houston for an America First Action roundtable and Trump Victory event.

