Will Social Security be affected by government shutdown? Your money questions answered

Here's a look at the impact a government shutdown would have on your money

WASHINGTON — The clock is ticking with just days to for the Congress to agree on a budget deal for next fiscal year, or the government will shut down. This comes down to a fight over money — but we know you’re asking how it impacts your money.

THE QUESTION:

Would a government shutdown interrupt VA , unemployment, and Social Security payments?

THE SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No; at least for now, checks will keep coming to those who typically receive these benefits. However, a government shutdown could impact other aspects of these social services.

WHAT WE FOUND:

We’ve been keeping an eye on internet search trends related to the government shutdown —and seeing particular interest in how a shutdown might affect the financial help so many rely on: veterans benefits, unemployment, and Social Security payments.

Would a government shutdown interrupt these benefits?

We reached out to the Department of Veterans Affairs: a spokesperson says at this point, they can tell us no – and the VA would continue to process and deliver benefits, including compensation, pension, education, and housing. Healthcare would also be unimpacted.

But we’re also told outreach programs, regional offices, and other people-facing benefits would not be available in a shutdown.

No, people receiving unemployment payments won’t be impacted by a federal shutdown, either — these payments are administered through state offices.

And no, the shutdown wouldn’t halt Social Security income or disability insurance benefit checks.

That’s because according to the US Treasury Department,, funding for entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare is authorized separately from annual budget talks, and considered “mandatory spending.” So, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget explains, these programs continue functioning even in case of a government shutdown.

However, with the possibility of some workers furloughed during a government shutdown, the CRFB says the program may be unable to issue new Social Security cards or benefits.