VERIFY: Do you need a ticket to attend Inauguration Day, and can you buy tickets?

The 2021 Presidential Inauguration takes place on Jan. 20. It's unclear how COVID-19 will affect the event, but for some areas, you will need a ticket.

WASHINGTON — The Verify team is sorting through misinformation to bring you the facts about the 2020 election and the upcoming Inauguration Day ceremonies. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn-in on Jan. 20, as required by the 20th amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

While few details about the event have been released, there are a lot of questions on social media about how to attend. Do you need a ticket? Can you buy a ticket? Is the ceremony always held at the U.S. Capitol?

The Verify team has the facts.

SOURCES:

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, or JCCIC

The Architect of the Capitol, or AOC

QUESTION:

Was Inauguration Day always held on Jan. 20?

ANSWER:

No. George Washington's first inaugural address was held on April 30, 1789. Subsequent inaugurations were held on March 4 until the passing of the 20th amendment, also called the Lame Duck Amendment. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Vice President John Garner were the first to be sworn-in on the new date.

QUESTION:

Do you need tickets to attend Inauguration Day?

ANSWER:

Yes and no. The answer to this depends on where you want to be during the ceremony. A spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee said you’ll need a ticket to be on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Those tickets are handed out by senators and representatives. You should be able to find a link to sign up on their website.

QUESTION:

Can you buy tickets?

ANSWER:

Both sources tell us no the tickets can't be sold.

If you don’t get a ticket, you can still go. The JCC spokesperson said a large section of the National Mall will be accessible to the general public.

Here's a list of the eight inaugural events.

QUESTION:

Is the inauguration always held at the U.S. Capitol?

ANSWER:

No. Our sources said some swearing-ins not held at the Capitol include Lyndon B. Johnson who was sworn-in on a plane following the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and Calvin Coolidge who was sworn-in at his home in Vermont.