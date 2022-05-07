x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
VERIFY

DC gun violence higher in 2022 than at this point last year

Homicides have been higher each year since 2017, and the trend looks on track to continue.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — It’s a story that feels like it’s on repeat: gun deaths in DC streets. Of course, these gun crimes and homicides are more than just numbers—they’re people and communities impacted. But with half the year behind us, we thought it would be useful to look at the stats to see just how 2022 compares to previous years.

THE QUESTION:

How does gun violence in Washington D.C. in 2022 so far compare to previous years?

OUR SOURCES:

Metropolitan Police Department Data online and D.C. CrimeCards

WHAT WE FOUND

We looked at Metropolitan Police Department Data as of July 5, 2022.

Overall, violent crimes with a gun are up compared to this time last year: assaults, robberies, sexual violence and homicides.

RELATED: Police respond to 8 violent incidents in just over 24 hours in DC

“It’s unimaginable, and I’m sure the community is outraged–we are,” said Assistant Chief Andre Wright speaking after a shooting Friday in Southeast DC in which a seventeen year old was killed. “We don’t enjoy coming out here and bringing such bad news to the community.”

RELATED: Police identify 17-year-old shot and killed in Southeast, DC

Late last month we told you about how The District marked its 100th homicide, the earliest that mark had been reached since 2003. In fact, homicides are up with and without a gun.

RELATED: DC reaches 100th homicide mark faster than any year since 2003

This comes after an increase in crime last year, too–and a record-high number of homicides.

Looking at the District’s data: the number of homicides has gone up every year since 2017, and that trend is on track to continue for 2022.

In their call for more resources and support, D.C.’s police union has said the city is facing an “epidemic of violence.”

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement