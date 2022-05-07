DC gun violence higher in 2022 than at this point last year

Homicides have been higher each year since 2017, and the trend looks on track to continue.

WASHINGTON — It’s a story that feels like it’s on repeat: gun deaths in DC streets. Of course, these gun crimes and homicides are more than just numbers—they’re people and communities impacted. But with half the year behind us, we thought it would be useful to look at the stats to see just how 2022 compares to previous years.

How does gun violence in Washington D.C. in 2022 so far compare to previous years?

We looked at Metropolitan Police Department Data as of July 5, 2022.

Overall, violent crimes with a gun are up compared to this time last year: assaults, robberies, sexual violence and homicides.

“It’s unimaginable, and I’m sure the community is outraged–we are,” said Assistant Chief Andre Wright speaking after a shooting Friday in Southeast DC in which a seventeen year old was killed. “We don’t enjoy coming out here and bringing such bad news to the community.”

Late last month we told you about how The District marked its 100th homicide, the earliest that mark had been reached since 2003. In fact, homicides are up with and without a gun.

This comes after an increase in crime last year, too–and a record-high number of homicides.

Looking at the District’s data: the number of homicides has gone up every year since 2017, and that trend is on track to continue for 2022.