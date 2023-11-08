VERIFY: Yes, DC rats can handle the heat

They feast in trash cans and scurry across busy roads, and the District's favorite pests can survive a sweltering summer, too.

WASHINGTON — A social media post that’s gotten a lot of traction recently claims humans aren’t the only ones suffering in the heat, but is it true?

THE QUESTION:

Are rats unable to survive in temperatures over 80 degrees?

THE SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No—while it’s recommended that rats kept in homes or labs live in an environment cooler than 80 degrees, the ones who live in streets are adaptable to D.C. summers.

WHAT WE FOUND:

A recent social media post finds a glimmer of hope in the summer’s swelter, claiming “rats don’t have sweat glands and get heat strokes when it’s over 80 degrees Fahrenheit.”

However, sources say otherwise. Rat sweat glands aren’t like ours, they are in their foot pads. They also rely on their hairless tails to regulate body temperature.

While veterinary resources will advise pet and lab rats to be kept at temperatures below 80 degrees for their health, rats who live on the streets can adapt, and know to get somewhere cool when things get hot.

“They live in the ground, and it’s cool under the ground,” said Gerard Brown, program director of rodent and vector control at DC Health. “They are nocturnal, so that means they are more active at night, when the sun is not available.”

In fact, DC DOH says most of their calls for rats come in the spring and summer months when it regularly gets hotter than 80 degrees here.

Brown says they joined other agencies to walk District streets this past spring, ahead of the expected surge in calls, and identify what makes certain areas so rat prone.