VERIFY | Yes, particles from wildfire smoke could show up in DC water supply

A viewer asked us if dangerous particles from the wildfire smoke over the East Coast could impact our water supply. More research is needed to know the risk.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The primary topic of discussion the last couple days has been the smoke from wildfires in Canada that has infiltrated the skies over most of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

It turned New York City orange and shrouded some of the great monuments in Washington D.C.

It also added the smell of char to the air. But while most of us focus on what is in our air, a viewer texted us to ask if dangerous particles from the smoke could settle into our water supply.

QUESTION:

Can particles from wildfire smoke enter a distant water supply?

SOURCES:

ANSWER:

Yes, particles from wildfire smoke can be found in distant watersheds.

WHAT WE FOUND:

A viewer wanted to know whether the old saying, "what goes up, must come down," applies to the dangerous particles found in wildfire smoke and whether that could impact our water supply.

Most research related to the impact of wildfires on watersheds focuses on the area immediately surrounding the fire zone, but some studies suggest that impacts happen wherever the smoke travels.

A Canadian study published in the journal Water Resources Research in 2021 showed that particulate matter from wildfires could be found in water hundreds of miles away. The study measured the amount of potassium in the water because potassium is a common marker of burned vegetation. The study's authors added that wildfire smoke also contains toxic particles.

According to Health Canada, "Adverse health effects from exposure to potassium in drinking water are unlikely in healthy individuals."

Another study from a group of American researchers in 2022 showed that smoke added to deionized water samples increased the acidity and nitrogen levels of the samples.

The U.S. Geological Survey says excess nitrogen can be dangerous to humans because it can restrict the ability of the body to deliver oxygen through the bloodstream.