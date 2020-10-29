VERIFY: Yes, ID is required to vote in Virginia. Here's what's accepted

We Verify what counts as acceptable ID for voting in Virginia.

VIRGINIA, USA — QUESTION:

Do I need to show ID to vote in Virginia?

ANSWER:

Yes. All voters casting a ballot in-person will be asked to show one form of identification.

SOURCES:

Virginia Department of Elections election information and Virginia law.

PROCESS:

Lots of people are worried about making sure their vote counts, so we’ll clear up some confusion. Virginia is the only local jurisdiction that requires identification to vote.

According to Virginia Code § 24.2-643(B) you can use a photo ID, like a driver’s license, passport or student ID.

Plus, because of House Bill 19, which took effect on July 1st of this year, Virginia voters have a bunch of new options too.



Some examples include a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, and other government documents with the voter’s name and address.

Click here for a more detailed list of acceptable IDs.

Voters who forget their ID also have options.

According to Virginia law, you can sign an ID Confirmation Statement.

It's subject to felony penalties that the voter is the named registered voter who he or she claims to be.

Any voter who doesn't present an acceptable ID and doesn't sign an ID confirmation statement must vote by a provisional ballot.

Verify viewers also asked our team: If you requested a ballot but want to vote in person, can you?

The answer is yes in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, but the process differs in each jurisdiction.

Virginia officials told us to bring the ballot with you, so an election official will “spoil" it. You will get a new ballot and vote on a voting machine.